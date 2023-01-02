PENDLETON — Bill Montee is following in his father's footsteps.
Montee grew up in Pendleton and decided to strike out on his own after high school. But for him, all roads led back to home.
“When I left and went out and saw the excitement of the world, I swore I'd never come back,” Montee said. “Then a job brought me back to the area, and I love it. I think I got out and saw what I needed to see.”
Montee joined the Navy after completing high school, entering into a prestigious surface ship nuclear power program where he would spend the next several years traveling the world.
“It was either going to be college or the Navy," he said. "The military was in my blood, my father served, and my brother served. I always knew I would be either an ROTC student in college or I’d go straight into the service as enlisted. I ended up enlisting. When I got in and saw everything else in the world, that's when I kind of thought ‘I'm not going back to that town.' But then everything out in the world gets exhausting, especially if you live in a big city. So Pendleton became attractive again.”
Montee spent most of his service in the Navy sailing around the Pacific Ocean to locations such as Thailand, Australia, the Philippines and throughout the Persian Gulf.
“The poorer countries impacted me the most because it makes me feel so lucky to be American, and to have what we have,” he said. “After seeing what some people have to go through just to live from one day to the next, the beds they’re sleeping in, the miles they have to walk to work or the clothes that they have to wear. Places like Panama, Thailand, the Philippines and lesser developed nations like that had the greatest impact on me. It taught me how to appreciate what we have here, just how spoiled we are, especially during the holidays.”
While Montee was off adventuring, his wife, Debbie Weir, was studying and getting ready to begin a new life in Portland.
“I'm an Oregonian. I was born in a little town called Oakridge then I grew up in Roseburg," she said. "In eighth grade we moved to McMinnville. After college at the University of Oregon, I got a job in Portland and I was there for over three years. My adult daughters are still living in Portland, so we still go back and play because that's where all the 80s music dances are.”
Music from the 1980s is important to Montee and Weir, who describe themselves as "big-time '80s junkies," and would eventually lead to their meeting in Portland some years later.
“In 2012 I had been single for a few years, she hadn't been single for very long, and we both just happened to be at an '80s dance,” Montee said. “We were just dancing on the dance floor and started talking. We went down and had food after the dance was over. And she was with her sister and just started talking. Then I Facebook stalked her. I asked her out and the rest is history. We got married in 2014.”
After several years of marriage in the city, Montee and Weir decided to make a change and return to a rural lifestyle. Several stops led them inevitably back to Pendleton, where Montee now hopes to follow his father, Charles Montee’s, example.
“I feel I’m following in my father's footsteps, civically,” Montee said. “He had his hands on a lot of things in this area. He adored Pendleton, and everybody knew him, he was a real estate broker. He owned a couple of different restaurants. He was on the city council for four years in the '50s. He was the commander of the National Guard unit for a period of time. He was the exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge. Most older people in town will say that they knew my father. So I really feel like I'm following in his footsteps because there's something in me that feels charged about getting involved.”
Montee expressed that he wants to contribute to making Pendleton "the best it can be,” and helping it reach its full potential. While Montee focuses on reestablishing his name in town, Weir is excited about the peace of small-town life and making new friends.
“I think it helped to move to a place like Pendleton," she said. "I don’t feel so isolated here. For now, I’m slowly getting acclimated. There's a paint and sip downtown that I just found out about, so I would like to start getting involved in more things like that. I haven't really made any friends since I've been here, so I think my goal right now is to do things and meet people that I have things in common with.”
Montee and Weir can be found sipping coffee at the Great Pacific, dancing to '80s music at the Electric Sundown or driving through town on their three-wheeled Spyder Can-Am RT motorcycle. They are eager to meet more members of the Pendleton community.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.