HERMISTON — Coming to Hermiston from the outskirts of the Portland area, Nick Coleman, 39, is new to Eastern Oregon.
Coleman is the new lead pastor for Victory Baptist Church, 193 E. Main St., Hermiston. He has been in Hermiston only since Dec. 18. Still, he said he had seen enough of the town to be impressed. Also, he added, his family was enjoying the area. Coleman’s wife and two children are with him in Hermiston.
“We have loved it so far,” he said. “We come from a small town, and we’ve come to appreciate the community of a small town, the feel and the pace of life.”
Coleman has been married for 16 years. His children, ages 15 and 12, soon will enter Hermiston public schools.
He admitted he has an advantage not shared by all newcomers to town. As a pastor, he immediately enters a community of people who support him and give him direction. When placing his children into schools, for example, he has spoken with members of his congregation who are teachers in the district.
“We’re getting to know people in the church, and they have been awesome,” he said.
After only a few days in Hermiston, Coleman had been shown around town. The meal at Hale’s Restaurant & Lounge was “really, really good,” he said, and the omelet was so big he could not finish it. He said Shiki Hibachi Sushi was “outstanding.”
Coleman also said he soon plans to hike the Hermiston Butte and looks forward to exploring Funland Playground, local parks, golf courses, the McNary Dam and more. He even said he would be open to going fishing, though he said he does not have much experience with it.
Born in Olympia, Washington, he is not a complete stranger to the area; Eastern Oregon is not like a foreign planet to him, he said. His family did move to Vienna, Austria, for a while, though, before returning stateside to live in the Tri-Cities, where he attended Richland High School.
He spoke of finding his religious path in high school. He had a religious retreat in which he felt “convicted” of his sin, and he suddenly experienced a need to change his life and follow God. He, then, started leading religious groups.
Coleman attended Corban University, a private Christian university in Salem, before going on to do graduate work in theology, ministry and biblical studies.
Victory Baptist is his first church as lead pastor. He said he likes the church, which he said regularly pulls in around 100 congregants for a typical Sunday service. He said many are committed to volunteering and making things work.
“That gives us a lot of potential to impact our community,” he said. “We’re downtown, and we want to serve our community and be a presence and act with gospel love to our friends and neighbors.”
Still, he has good feelings for the place he has left. He called it a fantastic community, where he gained experience with church work, made friendly connections with community members and raised his children.
“It was hard to leave, but we thought that this move was right for our family,” Coleman said. “I think God was calling us here.”
