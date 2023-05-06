UMATILLA — Motorists in Eastern Oregon should expect nighttime delays of up to 20 minutes starting mid-May and continuing during a week on various highways and local roads to accommodate a large shipment.

The Oregon Department of Transportation in a press release announced an oversized transport is scheduled to travel during eight evenings as it moves from the Port of Umatilla to the Idaho border. The shipment consists of boiler equipment and is expected to travel 10 to 30 mph along segments of highways 730 and 37 and Interstate 84 in Pendleton, and highways 395, 26, 20, 78, 95 and other roads in Umatilla, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties. It will exit Oregon into Idaho via Highway 95 north of Jordan Valley (see attached map).

