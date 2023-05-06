UMATILLA — Motorists in Eastern Oregon should expect nighttime delays of up to 20 minutes starting mid-May and continuing during a week on various highways and local roads to accommodate a large shipment.
The Oregon Department of Transportation in a press release announced an oversized transport is scheduled to travel during eight evenings as it moves from the Port of Umatilla to the Idaho border. The shipment consists of boiler equipment and is expected to travel 10 to 30 mph along segments of highways 730 and 37 and Interstate 84 in Pendleton, and highways 395, 26, 20, 78, 95 and other roads in Umatilla, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties. It will exit Oregon into Idaho via Highway 95 north of Jordan Valley (see attached map).
The oversize load will travel during nighttime hours to reduce effects o other highway users. It will not move during snow, ice, fog or other hazardous conditions and will be parked off the roadway when it is not traveling. Because the movement of this load is weather dependent, the travel dates may change.
The size of the shipment will require it to use both travel lanes on two-lane highways, resulting in delays. Traffic will be stopped at regular intervals with pilot cars in front and behind the load informing the movers when to pull over at designated sites to let waiting vehicles pass.
The total transport trailer and push/pull vehicles will be 217 feet long, 23.5 feet wide and 26.5 feet tall. The cargo itself is about 44 feet long. Because of the overall height of the load, it is not scheduled to travel on Interstate 84, except for the short section in Pendleton between exits 207 and 209. The 357,000 pound freight contains no hazardous materials, fuels or liquids.
Traffic impact data will be posted on TripCheck.com while the equipment is moving along Oregon highways. Motorists should check this site for updates. Additional information may be listed on the ODOT Region 5 website at www.tinyurl.com/odot-region5.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.