PENDLETON — The downtown Pendleton building that once housed We Sell Stuff has sold its last stuff.
A fire sparked in the former thrift store gutted the building in September, and crews have started dismantling the remains of the structure this week.
Building owner Henry Lorenzen said in an interview on Wednesday that he doesn’t have a timeline for the demolition, but he’s instructed the contractor to proceed with caution due to potential hazardous material.
Lorenzen decided shortly after the fire to demolish the 342 S.W. First St. building, but the facility’s place on the Local Landmark Register complicated the matter.
Demolishing a historic building can involve a lengthy process that requires approval from the Historic Preservation Commission, but Lorenzen argued that the fire destroyed enough of the building that he could remove it from the register and proceed unabated.
In his application to remove the building from the register, Lorenzen noted that his insurance adjuster estimated that more than 90% of the building was destroyed by the fire, a figure greater than the city’s 65% standard for removal.
In a Jan. 18 letter, City Planner George Cress, the city’s historic preservation officer, wrote that he agreed with Lorenzen and would remove his building from the register.
In an interview Wednesday, Cress said the state had no objections to Lorenzen tearing down the building and added that Lorenzen may have been fortunate that the structure wasn’t listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“If he had been on the national registry, he would have had a lot more requirements,” he said.
While the building will be gone soon, Lorenzen is holding his cards close to his chest. He said he has an idea for what to do with the property once the lot is clear, but his plans are “confidential” at the moment.
The building was built sometime between 1910-22, and is known historically as the WC Loyd Garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.