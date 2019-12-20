PENDLETON — Figuring that a September fire has already demolished most of the structure, the owner of the building that used to house We Sell Stuff is now looking to finish the job.
“Virtually, this building is 100% destroyed,” owner Henry Lorenzen said before declaring his intention to demolish the former retail space.
But tearing down 342 S.W. First St. won’t be as simple as obtaining a demolition permit and hiring a crew of contractors — the historic building’s place on the Local Landmark Register will require Lorenzen to receive approval from the city before proceeding.
On Sept. 29, a fire broke out in the We Sell Stuff thrift store, and by the time firefighters extinguished the blaze, the fire had already gutted the interior and collapsed the roof.
Since the building was fenced off, there’s been little visible activity at the site.
Built sometime between 1910-22, the building is known historically as the WC Loyd Garage and is on the city’s historic registry.
In order to tear down the structure, Lorenzen is trying to remove that designation.
In a Tuesday email to City Attorney Nancy Kerns, Lorenzen requested his building be removed from the Local Landmark Register.
Lorenzen cited a section of the city’s unified development code that allows a property to be removed from the list if 65% or more of a building is demolished by “natural or accidental act.”
If the “historic preservation officer,” in this case City Planner George Cress, determines the building meets that threshold, the property can be removed from the registry.
The building can also be demolished while still on the registry, but doing it would require a lengthier process and approval from the city’s Historical Preservation Commission.
Cress said he received Lorenzen’s request on Wednesday, and he will have to do more research before making a decision because the city’s never gone through this process before.
City staff will not only have to determine how this situation applies to the development code; Cress said state laws may also come into play.
Cress said the city will have to balance the needs of historic preservation and public safety.
“Our big thing is safety,” he said. “We don’t want it to fall down on anyone or anything.”
When asked for a timeline, Cress said he hopes to have the issue resolved one way or another by Jan. 1.
Lorenzen said he was sentimental about a building that’s been in his family for a century, but it’s time to move on.
If he gets city approval, he expects he can start demolishing the building within three weeks.
While Lorenzen lost his building, We Sell Stuff owner Greg Dixson lost his business.
Dixson said he has enough remaining inventory to hold a few yard sales, but not enough to stock a store.
And although he’s interested in finding a new permanent space, he said that’s difficult when you don’t have enough money to make a deal.
Dixson said even if Lorenzen rebuilt his old building, We Sell Stuff would likely be priced out because the rent would be higher to recoup the restoration costs.
