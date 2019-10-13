HELIX — With nicknames like “Wild Bill” and “the hot-rod cowgirl,” Bill and Marcy Holton are not your average ranchers. The couple, who reside on the Juniper T Ranch in the rolling hills and wheat fields near Helix, have been building and modifying hot rods on the ranch for nearly three decades.
When the Holtons met in Pendleton in the late 1970s they quickly bonded over their similar 1960s Corvettes. Born to a jalopy racing auto mechanic, Bill grew up working in his father’s automotive shop in Vale, painting and repairing cars. Marcy on the other hand grew up at the Juniper T Ranch raising cattle and working the land alongside her family.
In a seemingly fitting automotive tribute, Marcy explained that in the early years of the home her grandparents, who owned one of the first Ford dealerships in Oregon, hosted Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Co., for dinner at the very same table that sits in the dining room today.
While the couple no longer have the pair of similar Corvettes, they share a red 2016 Corvette Z06 that Bill jokingly calls “Marcy’s grocery getter.”
Following the couple’s marriage in 1980, they took over the Juniper T Ranch from Marcy’s parents and Bill continued to tinker with cars in the farm shop while working for Blue Mountain Community College teaching in the automotive shop. Seeking something different, the Holtons started their restoration service and hot rod shop in the old farm shop in 1990.
“When we were getting started we called the Portland Roadster Show to see if we were even allowed to enter,” said Marcy. “That year, we took home three best in class awards for our cars. It was a very proud moment for us.”
Bill said that most of the work that the company does is on family heirloom cars or cars with important meaning to their clients. He said that most of the cars cost more to restore than they are worth, but that for many people the emotional connection to the car makes it worth it.
“We get lots of people’s first cars or their parents’ or grandparents’ cars,” said Bill. “We try to do things very reliably and help out customers that get in over their head on a project.”
That being said, Marcy says that “Wild Bill,” who earned his nickname from the neighbors for taxiing his airplane down the highway to his garage, lives true to his nickname, often creating absurd cars just because someone told him he couldn’t, or shouldn’t, do something. One such example was his choice to install a supercharged Jaguar V-12 engine into a 1928 Dodge pickup truck.
In addition to modern tools and custom-built rotisseries for turning cars over, the walls of the shop are lined with tools from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s that Bill bought from his father when his father retired.
“These are the tools that we would’ve used to repair most of the cars that come in now when they were new,” said Bill. “A lot of the younger guys don’t even know what some of these tools do, but I grew up learning with them fixing accident damage.”
Bill, Marcy and their three dogs keep the shop going and continue to turn out unique creations. Marcy manages the shop blog, while Bill keeps the cars and customers rolling through with the help of several employees.
The name Holton Secret Lab came when the couple was trying to create a website for their shop, then called Holton Restoration. Bill and Marcy had hired a “young kid” to help them with the site, and were trying to make their brand more catchy. Bill said that he scoffed when he first heard the name, but more than a decade later he said that everyone remembers the secret lab.
