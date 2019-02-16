The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 closed 6 miles east of Pendleton at exit 216 because of a truck on file near milepost 257 near La Grande.
The closure started before noon and ended about 3 p.m. Saturday.
For update highway conditions check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
