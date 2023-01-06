PENDLETON — Pac/West Lobby Group announced it is welcoming back Whitley Sullivan of Pendleton to its government affairs team as the director of housing and rural development.

Sullivan has spent the past two legislative sessions as chief of staff for Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, learning how state government operates and helping advocate for her rural district.

