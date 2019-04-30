As Pacific Power changes its electric metering systems for thousands of customers across Eastern Oregon, it’s trying to allay concerns about what those changes will mean.
Pacific Power is pitching the changeover from digital and analog meters to a “smart meter” system as a boon for consumers.
Instead of sending a meter reader every month to calculate the bill, smart meters will be able to send out an hour-by-hour readout of energy consumption to Pacific Power.
According to a Pacific Power press release, switching over to a smart meter will allow the company to respond to power outages sooner and give customers better ability to monitor their power usage and change their consumption habits if necessary.
Lori Wyman, Pacific Power regional business manager for northeast Oregon, said the Eastern Oregon push is part of a statewide rollout for smart meters that will affect 590,000 customers that started in 2018.
Pacific Power will install a total of 22,000 new meters for customers in Pendleton, Hermiston, Adams, Arlington, Athena, Boardman, Echo, Helix, Milton-Freewater, Pilot Rock, Rieth, Stanfield, Umatilla and Weston.
“It’s a huge, huge step forward in technology,” she said.
Cody Estlund, Pacific Power manager of advanced metering infrastructure operations, said millions of customers across the country have already switched to smart meters.
But the national effort to replace traditional meters has spurred skepticism in communities across the country, with critics arguing that smart meters aren’t worth the cost and are a threat to privacy.
One of the common concerns among the smart meter opposition is that the new technology will lead to invasion of privacy from utility companies, who will have new access to customers’ power consumption data.
Additionally, hackers could breach the data the utility companies have collected and use it for their own means.
Estlund said the encrypted data that’s produced from customers will only show whole home usage and will be connected to account numbers instead of names.
As for potential hacks from outside sources, Estlund said Pacific Power will regularly perform penetration exercises to make sure all the data stays safe.
Other critics have expressed concern that the smart meters result in higher bills.
Recently a North Carolina woman reported her power bill tripling after the local utility company installed a smart meter at her home.
The utility company and a state agency both determined that her old meter had been faulty and the smart meter resulted in higher energy bills because it was now accurately measuring consumption.
Estland said he’s also heard these stories, but based on its smart meter rollout so far, they haven’t noticed a spike in electric bills.
But if local customers are still wary of smart meters, Pacific Power has devised a way for them to opt out.
The company announced in March that customers could retain their analog or digital meters by paying a monthly fee to cover the costs of having a meter reader manually collect consumption readouts. Customers can either pay $9 per month to get manual readouts three times per year or $36 per month to get a manual readout.
Pacific Power will start changing its meters in Eastern Oregon on May 13 and continue through July.
According to a press release, each customer should receive notice of the impending change in the mail and follow-up calls as the installation date gets closer.
Installations will be handled by Pacific Power contract Alcala, and as long as power meters are located outside, the installer shouldn’t need to enter any residences or businesses.
The installation will cause a short, five-minute power outage, and an installer will hang a note on the door notifying the building owner that the installation is complete.
Meter readers will continue to monitor the meter manually for a month to check that it is working properly and customers will get access to the enhanced data in six weeks.
