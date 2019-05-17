PENDLETON — As part of the rollout of smart meters in Eastern Oregon, Pacific Power is hosting a customer workshop to share information about the upgrade and help customers learn about new account features that can help them save more energy and money in the coming months.
The workshop is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Prodigal Son Brewery and Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., in Pendleton.
Smart meter installations are currently taking place in the region through July and are part of a statewide rollout of 590,000 new meters, which began in January 2018 and continues through 2019.
“Pacific Power has a 100-year history of serving local communities by powering our customers’ lives both at home and at work. We are upholding that commitment by upgrading our metering technology and helping our customers learn how the improvements we are making now will support them better in the future,” said Lori Wyman Pacific Power’s regional business manager for Eastern Oregon.
“This event is an opportunity for customers to try out new tools, which will offer greater insights into their energy usage and see how the new meters will help us deliver faster more responsive service.”
The workshop will begin with a presentation by Pacific Power, followed by an opportunity for customers to talk one-on-one with Pacific Power staff, gather information, and see demonstrations. Information on energy efficiency and renewable energy options will also be available. The event is free to attend; appetizers and drinks will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.