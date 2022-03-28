HERMISTON — Music, food and prizes were all part of an immigrant business owner's celebration of success Friday, March 25, at City Auto Sales, Hermiston.
Hundreds of balloons adorning the new building at 80857 N. Highway 395 for the opening of the business at its new location. There was a DJ, two food trucks and tables of pastries at the dealership.Some of the cookies had the name and logo of the business on them in icing. There were games and a large pile of prizes.
People aplenty enjoyed the music and food, and the owner was in the middle of it.
“I like this town,” dealership owner Mohammed Jaber said. “When I came from my country, I came to this town. The people in this town were very nice, and I’m happy to do business in this town.”
Jaber came to this country 14 years ago from Palestine. A Tri-Cities resident, he opened businesses in Hermiston, starting with a stereo shop, selling it and then opening his car dealership.
His wife, Jasmine Jaber, was present at the celebration.
“It’s exciting, especially for him, and where he came from,” she said. “He came to America to build and become successful. It took him a while; it took work.”
She added her husband is happy to be enjoying the fruits of his labor, and she said she is excited for him.
Meanwhile, she said, she is busy, too. A full-time mother to their six children, she said they have their hands full.
Employee Alex Wakid described the stunning growth of City Auto Sales. He said the dealership started “very small” around five years ago. Then, he said, there was only a trailer for two offices and 40 cars for sale. There were five employees when Wakid arrived.
“With hard work and ethic, all of our employees putting in the work, we have gotten to where we are now.”
Now, the dealership has 105 cars for sale on site and 13 employees.
City Auto Sales moved into its new building three months ago while its construction was in the final stages. Now, with all the work done, management felt the time was right for the party on March 25.
Other dealership employees said weather and the coronavirus also delayed the revelry.
Wakid has been with the business through much of the growth. Every day, he said, he commutes from the Tri-Cities. He said he started as a sales manager more than a year-and-a-half ago, before being promoted to general manager.
Around for a bit longer than Wakid, Nathaly Hernandez, office manager, said she was working at City Auto Sales since the very beginning. At the start, she said, the business was just the owner and her.
“When we got here, it was just dirt,” she said, as she waved her arm across a parking lot, filled with cars.
“We finally made it,” Hernandez said. “We worked really hard for this, and we are so glad that it is here.”
Because of City Auto Sales’ success, Mohammed Jaber said he is thinking of opening a second dealership, possibly in Washington.
“You never know, you know,” he said. “I hope. We’ll see how things work here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.