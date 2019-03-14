Following a lengthy revision period, an ordinance establishing parade fees will go in front of the Pendleton City Council Tuesday.
The ordinance was originally put before the council on Jan. 8 and slated for a vote on Jan. 22, but the council decided to discuss it further over multiple workshops.
A new draft of the ordinance scraps the $1,500 fee in favor of a non-specific fee covering “anticipated costs and resource expenditures necessary to facilitate the public safety of the parade” plus a 15 percent administrative fee.
Under the draft ordinance, Police Chief Stuart Roberts will determine the fee’s amount and also has the ability to veto a parade proposal if he doesn’t have the personnel.
The new ordinance language does retain fee exemptions for four annual community parades — Westward Ho!, Dress-Up, Fourth of July, and Little League.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
