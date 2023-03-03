 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Paralyzed, not powerless

Until his death, Nels Hadden promoted accessibility after a highway collision left him a quadriplegic

  • 0

WALLA WALLA — When fans of Nels Hadden gather Sunday, March 4, for his "Live Big, Love Hard" memorial event, it's reasonable to presume there won't be enough hours in the day to adequately celebrate all that Hadden meant to them and their communities.

Hadden, a Pilot Rock native son, died Feb. 10 at his home in Walla Walla, just days after the 14th anniversary of the collision that could have ended his life in 2009 but instead rendered the husband and father of two paralyzed in all four limbs.

Nels Christmas.jpg

Nels Hadden in a playful holiday moment.
Nels Hadden 3.jpg

Nels Hadden poses for a photo outside a custom-built hunting blind. With a specialized wheelchair and a lot of practice, Hadden was able to resume one of his most-treasured activities, despite having lost the use of his limbs in a 2009 collision.
Nels and Bentley.jpg

Nels Hadden poses for a photo with his dog, Bentley.
Nels married.jpg

Nels and Betsy Hadden on their wedding day, Sept. 24, 1989.
Nels Hadden in chair.jpg

Nels Hadden and his dog, Bentley travel together. Hadden, a native of Pilot Rock who also lived in Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla, became quadriplegic in 2009 when a car struck him. He and his wife, Betsy, formed Accessible Walla Walla. Hadden died Feb. 10, 2023. He was 60.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred