Paralyzed, not powerless

WALLA WALLA — When fans of Nels Hadden gather Sunday, March 4, for his "Live Big, Love Hard" memorial event, it's reasonable to presume there won't be enough hours in the day to adequately celebrate all that Hadden meant to them and their communities.
Hadden, a Pilot Rock native son, died Feb. 10 at his home in Walla Walla, just days after the 14th anniversary of the collision that could have ended his life in 2009 but instead rendered the husband and father of two paralyzed in all four limbs.
A frozen kind of day
Hadden, then living in Milton-Freewater, was on the clock as a field engineer for Inland Cellular when he stopped to assist a motorist.
On his way home from work on Jan. 26, while driving down Interstate 84 from Rufus, the engineer spied an overturned car on the side of the freeway. He was one of two people who stopped to help the woman driver of the upside-down car that had spun out on road ice.
As Hadden was setting out flares to warn other drivers of danger, a second car hit the same icy patch and plowed into him at about 55 mph.
According to multiple media reports, he was thrown 50 feet into the air; his injuries were massive, seemingly unsurvivable.
In that tick of the clock, the life of the Hadden family was forever changed.
And eventually the collision would be the impetus for changes that promise to impact many lives.
More than 50 surgeries
Among other works, Nels and his wife, Betsy Hadden, founded Accessible Walla Walla about a year ago to help business owners welcome customers inside their establishments. The organization educates people on removing barriers that keep out shoppers, clients and lodging guests who use mobility, visual and audio aids.
It was a labor of love her husband poured his heart and faith into, Betsy said.
It was the way Nels did everything, before he was permanently injured and after, she said.
"He's always been a giving person, he coached a lot of baseball … He was always helping people out," Betsy said, recalling a time two elderly women had a flat tire but refused Nels' offer of help. But he persevered, pushing his business card through the top of their car window until they accepted assistance.
"To do otherwise wouldn't have been him," she said.
After he was struck in 2009, Nels stayed in a coma for more than six weeks at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.
"When he woke up the first thing he said was 'I love you,'" Betsy said, taking a moment to say the memory aloud.
The couple spent more than a year in hospitals as medical staff put Nels back together with more than 50 surgeries and procedures to address a body broken from stem to stern.
Nels would remain paralyzed from his shoulders down for the rest of his life.
When the specialized wheelchair ordered for Nels was delivered to him at the neurorehabilitation hospital in Colorado, he stared at it for a long time, Betsy said.
"He said, 'I wish I wouldn't have stopped that day," she said. "But he couldn't not stop."
Adapting to quadriplegia
When the Haddens came home at last, it was to a house in Walla Walla designed to meet Nels' needs.
He continued to live in pain, excruciating at times, particularly in his shoulder as a result of the collision. A cadre of nurses — amazing caregivers who went to extraordinary lengths to shore up Nels, Betsy said — became his legs and arms, as well as part of the family.
Nels began the next part of his life's journey determined to tackle the obstacles in his way.
Thanks to grants and advocacy, the outdoors enthusiast was able to go fishing and hunting again via specialized equipment, such as a four-wheel drive chair.
He had a number of successful hunts with a system that allowed him to use sips and puffs of air to operate a rifle, giving him back a beloved activity, according to news stories.
He was able to bowl by using the "Ikan Bowler," a ramp system that lets any wheelchair user bowl.
Betsy said she has now gifted these things to others who need them, including a veteran who became a quadriplegic just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Pushing for accessibility for all
Seeing what was available to "quads" such as Nels also made the Haddens see what wasn't.
Such as appropriate parking on Walla Walla's Main Street. When Nels and Betsy were able to start going into their community, they realized there was no wheelchair-accessible van parking on the downtown road.
What's more, the designated parking in place for users of mobility devices was only at the end of city blocks, with none in the center.
Betsy, a marketing specialist, joined the Accessible Community Advisory Committee to help change such situations, leading to her and Nels' decision to start Accessible Walla Walla.
They also started Accessible Walla Walla Tours with a van that accommodates up to two wheelchairs at a time and seven passengers, ferrying folks to wineries, concerts, theater and other entertainment.
Nels continued to be active on the board of Lillie Rice Center, a nonprofit serving people with cognitive disabilities in the Walla Walla Valley.
"He helped them get a new, accessible van," Betsy said. "He really enjoyed that work."
Her husband was adamant that accessibility for all is vital for healthy communities and Accessible Walla Walla intends to address that topic through an education series for business owners, she added.
Donations in Nels' name to the organization, which is under the fiscal umbrella of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, are being sought to support such work, in lieu of flowers.
Nels knew how to get what he wanted, including marriage to the young women he'd met at the Whistling Oyster bar in Quilcene, set in Washington's Olympic Peninsula.
He was in the United States Navy, and Betsy was employed in the U.S. Forest Service in 1988.
After playing doubles pool, he and she became friends. But at a party shortly afterward, before Nels was deployed to submarine duty, he made clear what he was feeling for her ran deeper than friendship.
"Then he went to sea for two-and-a-half months, came back in and asked me to marry him," Betsy said with a laugh. "Technically, we'd only dated a week-and-a-half."
They were married Sept. 24, 1989.
Last words were for Betsy
Nels was able to reveal his heart to his bride a final time before his death.
After experiencing trouble breathing, intense shoulder pain and anxiety, Nels told Betsy the day before he died his health situation was "really rough."
Yet he talked about overcoming whatever was going on and heading somewhere warm for a break from winter, she said.
During the next morning's routine, Nels uttered his last words to his wife of 33 years: "I love you."
He then headed back to bed where he died in his sleep; at home, just as he'd said he wanted someday, Betsy said.
Nels wore a mantle of patience and serenity out of keeping with his circumstances, she added, despite the terrible burden he bore.
"He was a very kind and generous man," she said. "Which sounds very cliche but he was such a good person. After the accident he became even more so."
That Nels stayed true to his warm and spontaneous nature has been underlined by memories shared with the Haddens, including daughter Chelsie, son Will and their families, by hundreds of people.
More remembrances will come March 4 when friends and family gather to share the sweetness of knowing Nels, Betsy said, noting a 21-gun military salute will honor Nels' service of nine years in the Navy at the private event.
In the meantime she's trying to put one foot in front of the other while often paralyzed with grief, Betsy said.
"They say you are supposed to live with it," she said, "and I don't know when that starts."
