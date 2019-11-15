ATEHNA — Adding yet another entry to her growing list of professional achievements, Athena City Recorder Nancy Parker has earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Inc.
IIMC grants the MMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community, and state.
Parker was presented with the 2019 President’s Award of Distinction by the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders during the association’s annual conference in September in Bend.
“Athena can take immense pride in Nancy’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone,” IIMC President Stephanie Carouthers Kelly said.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks was founded in 1947 and has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries.
