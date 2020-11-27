PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton will be installing several new features at Til Taylor Park as a part of a $575,000 renovation project, but one of its first steps will be to rip some old features out.
According to a Pendleton Parks and Recreation press release, work crews will begin removing trees that have become safety hazards within the next few weeks.
“Pretty much every time the wind blows hard, we find big limbs down in the park,” Todd Kligel, a parks supervisor,” said in a statement. “It really worries me from a safety perspective.”
In the press release, Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said the Pendleton Tree Commission recently met at the park to look at the trees more closely and determined that seven trees were dangerous and four were a part of an invasive species.
Bill Aney, the chairman of the tree commission, explained how these trees affect the park.
“The age and decay of the trees is causing the limbs to break, and this will accelerate as the condition of the trees (continues) to decline,” he said. “We can see heart rot in the large limbs, and know this means that the trees are in decline. The invasive trees are a pest, they inhibit other plant growth, they aggressively resprout and spread, and they do not play well with others. We have not decided the exact species that will be replanted at the park, but our goal will be to create greater biodiversity so the likelihood of numerous trees simultaneously reaching the end of their life is limited.”
The Til Taylor project, known as “Til Taylor 101," is meant to commemorate the 101st anniversary of former Umatilla County Sheriff Til Taylor’s death with a six-figure renovation. In addition to tree replacement, the city intends to install a splash pad, playground equipment and a fenced dog park.
Hughes said work on the other aspects of the project will begin early next year.
