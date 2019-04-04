Spring is in the air, and local parks departments are ready for it.
Hermiston parks manager Jason Barron said his staff unlocked restrooms and put out picnic tables at city parks on Monday to kick off the spring season. Shelters and other park facilities are now available for reservations as well.
“We got hit with the late winter this year, so we were thinking we would get started early but now we’re a little behind where we would normally be,” Barron said.
Parks employees have been busy edging sidewalks around all of the parks, weeding, trimming bushes, pressure washing restrooms and shelters, landscaping and removing graffiti. Barron said they have hired four seasonal workers but are still looking for two more.
There is still more work to be done to get the city’s facilities in shape for heavier use in spring and summer. The pools at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center need to be cleaned up and painted, for example, and the department plans to use mulched-up old Christmas trees to help control some of the vegetation at the disc golf course on Northwest 11th Street.
Barron said his department worked hard all winter to keep snow off of the Oxbow Trail and will now work during the warmer seasons to keep it from getting overgrown with weeds.
They are also working to complete the renovation of Greenwood Park off of Beach Avenue.
Once a contractor is finished installing a wall, Barron said, parks staff will install new playground equipment, a shelter and landscaping.
They plan to have the small neighborhood park finished in time for a grand opening in mid-June.
As city staff work to spruce up local parks, Barron said residents can do their part by picking up after themselves and others, cleaning up after their dogs and reporting problems such as broken equipment to 541-667-5018.
“We just ask everyone to be a respectful park user,” he said.
The Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department isn’t just responsible for maintaining 22 parks, but an additional 20 landscaped sites.
Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said parks crews were planning to do some landscaping work at the Pendleton Police Department over the winter, but some late season snowstorms means those crews only recently finished the project.
The city now has a whole spate of new projects and ongoing maintenance to work on as the calendar heads toward the middle of spring.
Hughes said parks and rec finished the new playground at Sherwood Park last fall and is in the midst of renovating the bathroom at the park to complement it. He added that the city is working to install new equipment at Aldrich and May parks as well.
With the risk of temperatures falling below freezing still in play, Hughes said city workers will wait to reopen the park system’s unheated bathrooms until it’s a little deeper into April.
With the snow out of Pendleton’s parks, Hughes said parks crews are now engaged in their lawn care duties.
Among those duties is a more robust spraying program to rid parks of dandelions and other weeds and continuing to remove gophers from park areas.
