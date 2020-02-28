LA GRANDE — Due to higher-than-average snowfall at three sno-parks in Northeast Oregon, a unique partnership between the U.S. National Forest, Oregon Department of Transportation and local snow-plow contractors ensures that access to winter recreation areas remains intact, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service.
National Forest staff applied for additional funding, and ODOT allocated additional funds to continue plow operations and maintain access to Catherine Creek, Clear Creek, and Salt Creek Summit sno-parks. These funds are made possible by fees collected from sno-park passes.
"ODOT is pleased to work with our Forest Service partners in helping keep popular snow parks and winter destinations open and safe," said Tom Strandberg, spokesperson for ODOT's Eastern Oregon Region.”
The National Forest was originally allocated $34,500 for snow plowing at the three Sno-Parks this winter. As these funds were spent down, forest staff requested additional funding to maintain access for the remainder of the season. ODOT recently granted this funding request with an additional $11,910.
“This partnership ensures access to some of the most popular areas for winter recreation on the Wallowa-Whitman,” said Sam Wiswell, recreation specialist for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Joseph. “The recreational opportunities accessed from these sno-parks are truly world-class and are enjoyed by everyone from snowshoers and skiers to snowmobilers. We continually appreciate the great folks we get to work with to maintain access to these areas.”
