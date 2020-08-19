PENDLETON — Fire crews in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington are responding to multiple reports of smoke and fire following passing thunderstorms Tuesday, Aug. 18. Approximately 16 fires have been confirmed out of more than 40 incidents reported so far to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center.
Local initial attack resources have been busy responding to these incidents with support from aerial resources. Additional smoke reports are likely to be detected throughout the next few day as temperatures warm and fire activity increases. Aerial reconnaissance and fire lookouts are assisting with detection efforts.
Currently, fire danger in the Blue Mountains ranges from high to extreme. Public use restrictions involving campfires and chainsaw use are in effect. Regulated closures have also been implemented on state and private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in Northeast and Central Oregon.
