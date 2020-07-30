PENDLETON — Fire crews in Northeast Oregon are responding to multiple reports of smoke and fire following passing thunderstorms Wednesday, July 29, according to a press release.
Approximately 30 new incidents have been reported to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center. Several have been discovered and are being actively suppressed at less than a quarter of an acre in size.
Additional fires are likely to be detected throughout the day as temperatures warm and fire activity increases. Aerial reconnaissance and fire lookouts are assisting with detection efforts. More thunderstorms are expected in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington Thursday, July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.