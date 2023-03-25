PENDLETON — Pendleton High School science teacher Stacy Hansen said she thinks the kids aren’t just alright, they’re brilliant, and that brilliance has motivated her to further her own science education, even driving her to make a scientific discovery of her own.
“During the coronavirus pandemic, we all felt depleted, and I wasn’t sure I was as effective as a teacher, I felt stretched,” Hansen said. “I felt my student's frustration and my own frustration. I even contemplated moving on from teaching.”
Hansen thought about returning to university and entering a new field of work altogether but had a change of heart after stumbling upon a 2022 Partners in Science Program grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust which stated its mission as “helping teachers bring knowledge from the research lab directly into the classroom.”
A lifelong love of the ocean and its biology, paired with a desire to return not just to the classroom, but to the field drove Hansen to apply. She would soon find herself at the Rosario Beach Marine Biology Laboratory in Anacortes, Washington, working under her mentor Kirt Onthank, a leading scientist in the field of ocean acidification and its consequences.
Hansen’s research centered on whether or not increased ocean acidification has changed octopus predation patterns, possibly causing them to drive a stark decline in native abalone populations. As a part of her research, Hansen was allotted several hundred abalones, which the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife categorizes as endangered species, and collected and hand-built shelters for more than 50 octopuses.
“I’d never done anything like this, I left my family the day after school ended and came back the day before school began again,” Hansen said. “I was driven by a desire to align and reinvent my class labs with a more realistic view.”
The state of Washington has spent decades trying to reestablish abalone populations in their native habitats, an effort that has largely failed as reintroduced populations of abalone disappear often within weeks, the only indicator of where they went being the characteristic drill holes octopuses often use to extract food from shells.
“Abalone is a traditional Native food and currency in the region and has been prevalent in Puget Sound until 1970,” Hansen said. “Now they’re functionally extinct. We wanted to find out why, and how we could help scientists reintroduce abalone populations.”
Through the study of leftover abalone shells, Hansen tried to establish whether or not octopus drilling patterns were consistent across the deceased abalone shells. Hansen tested this question by placing live abalones in modified coolers with various octopuses collected from the region. She then watched the octopuses and abalones interact through a specialized camera.
What she discovered came as a bit of a shock, Hansen said.
“What we found this year with our trials was none of my octopuses drilled abalone, but many of them ate the abalone,” Hansen said. “It’s a significant finding because if we go off of drilling alone, our estimates of octopus predation are vastly underrepresented because there are at least one species of octopus that eat the abalone but don’t drill.”
Hansen’s discovery led to her presenting at the 2023 Partners in Science National Conference in San Diego, California, held in January.
“I made my poster right before Christmas, and well thought of the age-old question teachers have, ‘What do you do with a half-day?’” Hansen said. “Well I gave my presentation seven times to my classes, and they were so engaged. I showed them some of my hours of videos of octopus and abalone, and it’s just great to see how that sparks an interest.”
Her work gave Hansen an opportunity to apply her lifelong love of science in a more tangible setting than a classroom, she said, forcing her to rethink her approach towards teaching, and altering her style forever.
“It reignited my passion,” Hansen said. “I’m really excited to be here this year, and I really feel that my students are also excited, it’s a complete shift from where we’ve been for the last couple of years. The kids are brilliant, and it motivates me to give them the best science education I can.”
Hansen will be returning to the Rosario Beach Marine Biology Laboratory in Anacortes this summer to continue her research on abalone predation with a new focus and renewed passion.
