PENDLETON — Pastor Marc Mullins looked uncharacteristically somber.
Mullins, pastor of the First Christian Church in Pendleton, had just come out of a meeting with church leaders in which they had decided to take an unprecedented step. To minimize the risk of COVID-19, the church would hold no worship services for at least the next three Sundays.
“Never in my 41 years of ministry has church been canceled for any reason,” Mullins said. “That makes this a historic moment for me.”
Almost on cue, his cellphone rang. An older church member apologized in advance for skipping church for a while. Her children had asked her to stay home for her safety, she said. The woman was relieved to hear she wouldn’t be alone in her absences.
Like this member, about a quarter to half of the congregation, which averages each Sunday between 65 and 85 people, is older. A few come from nursing homes to attend.
During the meeting of church leaders, which included Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock, who is a member, the group wrestled over the implications and considered Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s prohibition of large gatherings. They discussed modifying worship by doing such things as using tongs to serve the bread during communion and setting the collection plates in one spot versus passing them through the rows. In the end, they agreed canceling worship for three weeks was safest.
“This decision was not an easy one to make, neither was it one that was reached without great thought and prayer,” he said. “We believe that we must be willing to undertake such measures in order to minimize the severity of coronavirus in our community.”
First Christian Church isn’t alone in opting to suspend worship. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a temporary stoppage of Sunday services and midweek activities for over 30,000 congregations worldwide until further notice.
Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith, who is a bishop in the Hermiston Stake (which consists of nine congregations), said he is adjusting to the idea of not attending worship for a while.
“We’re all a little bit surprised,” he said, “but we want to do our part in keeping the community safe and flatten out the spread of the virus.”
In Hermiston, New Hope Community Church won’t hold worship services until Easter. The church normally runs three services for its more than 700 parishioners. This week, church leaders listened when the governor issued her statewide ban of gatherings of more than 250 people for four weeks.
“Nobody is immune to this virus. It can touch everyone,” Brown told reporters during Wednesday’s news conference. “We can’t let fear and anxiety stigmatize people. We are seeing cases across multiple counties and age groups, and in people exposed through different circumstances. It’s time for us all to do what we can to slow its spread and take care of one another.”
Pastor Chris Hankel, of New Hope, said the challenge of limiting gatherings to 250 people ultimately led church leaders to scrap worship services for the next month. The church is attended by many young families, but also a fair number of retirees, a vulnerable group.
“Those are the folks we’re most concerned about. We want people to be safe,” Hankel said. “If things go as the governor said and the ban is over in a month, we’ll be back together for Easter.”
In the meantime, the church’s five pastors will trade off giving messages each Sunday. This Sunday, Pastor Daniel Longhin who will step up to the microphone and speak to an empty auditorium. Hankel will serve as videographer. Longhin’s message will appear on the church FaceBook page and website.
In Pendleton, First Christian parishioners will be able to see You Tube videos of their pastor’s messages. He will even get out his guitar and sing for them. If all goes well, the congregation will gather for Palm Sunday.
Not every church will suspend worship services. Many congregations will carry on normally.
Pastor Chris Clemons, of the Pendleton Church of the Nazarene, said his congregation will meet as usual. Around 40 people, mostly older, attend church each Sunday.
“We’re a small church,” Clemens said. “There doesn’t seem to be a need to stop getting together in small groups in this area yet. It’ll be day by day.”
That said, he urged members to stay home if they are not feeling well and practice good hygiene. Clemons said his denomination recently restricted travel of missionary teams. Clemons was scheduled to lead a team to Mexico for earthquake reconstruction, but will stay home.
Pastor Arron Swenson, of Cornerstone Community Church in Pendleton, said he is still on the bubble about suspending worship. His is a small, but mighty congregation, and he figures at least a portion of the group will continue to meet. The information flowing in constantly about coronavirus isn’t helping as much as he would like.
“It’s hard to know what’s hysteria and what’s prudence,” Swenson said.
This Sunday, light will beam through the First Christian Church’s huge stained glass windows onto empty pews. Pastor Mullins shakes his head at that image, but says he feels the decision to cancel church is the right one.
“It’s much better to be proactive and err on the side of caution than no, and then to have to react after the fact,” he said. “It’s important for church leaders to be at the forefront of protecting the health and welfare of the community.”
