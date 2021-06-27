PENDLETON — Emergency room patients requiring inpatient admission to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, are being diverted to other locations due to equipment "issues," according to a statement from the hospital.
"Due to issues with laboratory equipment, we have made the decision to place the emergency room on a short-term diversionary status," CEO Harry Geller wrote in an emailed statement on Sunday, June 27, at about 10:30 a.m. "Out of an abundance of caution for patient safety, emergency patients requiring inpatient admission"
He said St. Anthony should be able to resume standard emergency room admissions within about 48 hours.
In response to follow-up questions, the hospital did not clarify what equipment was having issues or what those issues were, other than that they were not related to the current heat wave. Ambulances will be diverted to "the nearest appropriate hospital," and patients whose needs can be addressed by an urgent care facility are encouraged to go there instead.
