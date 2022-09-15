On Sept. 20 and 21 the Interstate 84 Exit 159, Tower Road Interchange westbound and eastbound off and on ramps will be intermittently closed.
The temporary closures are needed to accommodate paving operations at the interchange. Only one ramp will be close at a time, leaving the other ramps open.
During the westbound Exit 159 freeway ramp closures, travelers need to to use Exit 151 (Three-Mile Canyon Road Interchange). During the eastbound Exit 159 freeway ramp closures, travelers need to use Exit 164 (Boardman Interchange). Variable message reader boards during the paving operation will help direct traffic during the ramp closures.
Oregon Department of Transportation staff appreciates your patience during this maintenance operation that will help create a safer, smoother travel surface.
Questions about his operation can be directed to ODOT Public Information Officer Tom Strandberg at 541-663-6261 (thomas.m.strandberg@odot.oregon.gov).
Temporary I-84 Exit 159 ramp closures
Expect freeway ramp closures at I-84 Exit 159 (Tower Road) for paving work, Sept. 20 and 21
Sept. 15, 2022 For more information: Tom Strandberg - (541) 663-6261
