PENDLETON — The Hamley’s western store, cafe and steakhouse could have new owners Thursday.
Hamley’s owners Parley Pearce of Walla Walla and Blair Woodfield of Lake Oswego reached a deal after years of legal disputes to sell the iconic Pendleton businesses to the highest bidder. Woodfield waived the initial bid of $2.5 million from HIPO, a limited-liability company of Payette, Idaho, that owns much of the Hamley debt, according to court records, and instead opted to go to auction under terms he and Pearce agreed to.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Trish Brown in Portland signed the order Monday allowing the auction to take place Thursday at 1 p.m. at the law offices of Black Helterline, Portland, for no more than four hours.
Woodfield said getting to this point has been long in coming and the auction could deliver benefits all around.
“I’m hoping whoever gets it will be a good owner, and I think there are buyers who will be good for Hamley’s, and good for the employees and good for Pendleton and good for the whole area,” he said.
Beyond that, Woodfield said, he will be there and see what happens.
Pearce, too, said he will be in the room and fighting to keep Hamley’s with the help of a friend and backer who could be worth $50 million-$100 million.
“We intend to bid as long and as far as we can go,” he said.
Others with deep pockets also seek to own the Hamley companies, including the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Chuck Sams, speaker for the tribes, said the CTUIR first expressed interest in Hamley’s in 2012, but the owners wanted too much money. Woodfield in 2016 approached the tribes for buying the businesses, and the tribes were ready to offer $3.1 million, according to court documents.
The tribes and its members have had relationships with the Hamley family and business dating back to the company’s inception in 1905, Sams said, and tribal members crafted saddles for Hamley’s. From his understanding, he said, the tribes will be one of five companies bidding to own Hamley’s.
Pearce also said local interests might not prevail. Hamley’s caught the attention of a Seattle bidder, he said, who has assets in the hundreds of millions and perhaps billions.
“If the tribes are going to be successful,” Pearce said, “they better put their big boy pants on and bring their wallet.”
But the money, Pearce stated, is not his main concern.
“My only genuine hope here is whoever ends up winning cares about Hamley’s and Pendleton,” he said. “That’s all I really care about.”
This is the second time in 13 months the Hamley’s establishments were going to auction.
Woodfield in 2016 sued Pearce to break off from the businesses and to oust Pearce from controlling them. HIPO came in months later and bought $1.2 million in Hamley debt, and in June 2018 planned to auction off stocks of the company to recoup the funds. Woodfield at the time considered the auction a setup to allow Pearce and his cohorts to have Hamley’s, so he declared bankruptcy to block that auction. The bankruptcy also put a hold on the lawsuit.
Thursday’s financial action could mean Pearce and Woodfield, former longtime business partners, split for good, Woodfield gets the payout he wants and the court fights conclude. The outcome for Hamley’s and its many employees will be up to whoever comes out on top.
