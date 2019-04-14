A pedestrian bridge connecting Umatilla's South Hill with downtown partially collapsed late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The bridge spans the Umatilla River about half a mile west of Umatilla High School, and many students use it to walk to school. The next closest bridge is another half mile west where Highway 730 crosses the river.

On Sunday morning a section of the bridge dipped down toward the water, which was rushing just below the bridge as spring runoff pushes the river higher than usual. Umatilla Police Department posted on Facebook that anyone trying to cross the broken bridge would be subject to criminal trespass charges.

Upstream, vehicles were pulled off Umatilla River Road to watch the rapids created as the Umatilla River flowed high and fast.