A car turning onto Highway 395 in Hermiston hit a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old male Hermiston High School student, did not suffer any serious injuries, said Hermiston Police Captain Scott Clark.
John Foster, 75, was turning north onto Highway 395 from East Highland Avenue, when the student ran out onto 395, angled to the crosswalk, to cross westbound heading back toward the school. Foster was already making the turn, and struck the student with the right front quarter-panel of his Chevy Equinox.
Foster stopped immediately and cooperated with police. He said he did not see the student.
“Not at all, or I wouldn’t have made the corner,” he said. “I think the reason I didn’t see him is he darted out trying to catch his friends. I’m not saying he was in the wrong, it just happened that fast.”
Clark said he didn’t anticipate issuing any citations, but the student could be cited for a pedestrian-related offense under state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.