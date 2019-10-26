STANFIELD — A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning on Highway 395 in Stanfield.
According to a news release from Stanfield Police Department, witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate the pedestrian was walking southbound in the lane of travel at 12:58 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle also traveling southbound.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identifying information is being withheld pending notification to their family. The release did not indicate whether the driver stopped at the scene or is cooperating.
The southbound lanes of Highway 395 were closed for about three hours for investigation but have reopened.
Stanfield police were assisted on scene by Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, the medical examiner’s office, and the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
