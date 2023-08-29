CCS Pendleton.jpg
Community Counseling Solutions, the operator of the David Romprey Oregon Warmline, is searching for a way to secure funding past the next six-months to continue its peer-support warmline services after the Oregon Health Authority announced in August 2023 it would decrease funds by $1.4 million.

PENDLETON — Community Counseling Solutions in March announced its peer-support warmline program, the David Romprey Oregon Warmline, would expand to 24/7 availability and include Spanish language services. In six months, that all could come to an end.

The warmline was able to expand in the spring due to an increase of $2.6 million in funding from the Oregon Health Authority. Prior to this, the peer-support line was operating 15 hours a day, seven days a week. However, OHA in August notified Community Counseling Solutions it would reduce the funding to $1.1 million. When Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer — also a CCS board member — caught wind of this, he knew he had to jump to action.

