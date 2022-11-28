PENDLETON — Pendleton still is looking for is next airport manager.
Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range's email newsletter for Nov. 18 advertised the position, and it remains open in the city's online listing of job openings as of Saturday, Nov. 26.
"I'd like see somebody with experience either by degree or practical experience," UAS Range Manager Darryl Abling said. "A candidate should be able to build and administer leases. Ideally, an applicant would have pilot experience, whether private, commercial or military, and be able to relate to clients. Good organizational experience is needed, being able to juggle a lot of balls in the air in order to provide service airport users. We're fielding resumes and racking and stacking applicants."
Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman did not return comment by the end of the work week. Local private businesses leasing land from the airport declined to comment on the qualities which they hoped to see in a manager.
Former Airport Manager John Honemann told the Pendleton Airport Commission in early August teh city fired him in late June.
The position requires working closely with Abling and Chrisman to continue increasing airport revenues and aviation activity, the email notice said. The candidate must be comfortable with crewed and uncrewed aviation and willing to work diligently toward the safe integration of the national air space. The city is offering an annual salary of $78,288 – $98,640 depending on experience.
