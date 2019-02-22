The director of a local advertising agency is pitching an idea to fill one of Pendleton’s most prominent vacancies.
At a meeting Tuesday, Jeff Lorton of Duke Joseph told the Pendleton City Council about the Western Arts Gallery, a “conceptual project” to fill the vacant bank building at 156 S. Main St.
“It’s a gallery space dedicated to the celebration, and the perpetuation, or the continuation of the Western traditional arts manufacturing in downtown Pendleton and its surrounding areas,” he told the council. “This would be a gallery that would celebrate silver artists, bit and spur engravers, leather workers of all kinds.”
Lorton said he’s lived in downtown Pendleton since 2016 and has often thought about ways to bring more tourists and sustainable businesses to the downtown area.
His thoughts turned to the vacant South Main building, which has only seen sporadic use in the 21st century after Wells Fargo moved out.
“This building is like an empty JC Penney in a mall,” he said at the meeting.
In an interview after the meeting, Lorton said his interest is in helping “makers” promote their wares and increase their values.
Lorton said artisans from Hamley & Co., Staplemans, and Rod Retherford Saddlery and Cowboy Art are all interested in including their products in the gallery.
Since it’s early in the project’s development, Lorton said nothing is set in stone.
But he envisions the gallery as being a nonprofit venture with a board eventually comprised of interested parties like the Pendleton Downtown Association, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, and the Pendleton Round-Up Association.
Once it’s up and running, Lorton could see the second floor featuring a “demonstration bar” where artisans could show their craft to audiences. He wants it be open to the public seven days per week.
This wouldn’t be the first time Lorton has been involved in a local project.
Duke Joseph partnered with the city on the Future Farm Expo for a few years before funding for the agricultural drone conference ran out.
Lorton said he approached the council to talk about the Western Arts Gallery to make sure members didn’t have any objections and to open the door for future funding through the urban renewal district.
The gallery also has the support of the Pendleton Downtown Association. Wesley Murack, the association’s director, told the council that he was working with Lorton to apply for grants that could help fund the gallery.
The one entity the gallery doesn’t have support from yet is the building’s owner.
Harsch Investment Properties, a real estate company owned by Oregon philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer, bought the building in 2016 and has been marketing it for lease since then.
Lorton said he plans to present his concept to Schnitzer by the end of the month.
Harsch Director of Marketing Christina Blaser didn’t directly respond to a request for comment on the gallery, but said they would notify the East Oregonian when they were ready to make an announcement about the property.
