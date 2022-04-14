PENDLETON — An affordable housing project on Pendleton’s South Hill is continuing through the development process and is slated to begin construction later this year.
Umatilla County nonprofit Horizon Project Inc. announced the concept behind South Hill Commons back in February 2021: a 70-unit apartment complex that would include a group home for disabled adults and affordable housing for people earning up to 50% of Pendleton’s median income. The city played a role in getting the project off the ground, agreeing to grant Horizon an option to acquire 3.5 acres of land east of Highway 11.
For the South Hill Commons project to proceed, Horizon needs a conditional use permit for land zoned for medium density. Horizon also seeks to consolidate the two lots the Commons are set to be on.
“We’re excited by the design,” Horizon CEO Terri Silvis said in an interview.
The Pendleton Planning Commission was going to take up the requests Thursday, April 14, but due to a lack of a quorum, the commission postponed the vote until April 28.
Silvis said South Hill Commons has been moving swiftly through the development process and has her fingers crossed that it stays that way. Horizon hired Carleton Hart Architecture of Portland to design the building and LMC Construction of Tualatin to manage the facility’s construction.
With the project being backed by a nonprofit dedicated to serving adults with disabilities, Horizon has had to rely on government funding and grants from charities to fund South Hill Commons. Silvis said she expects fundraising to wrap up by the end of this summer, with construction starting in the late summer and early fall. The construction for the development is supposed to continue through 2023 and then begin leasing to residents in 2024.
While Horizon will support residents of the group home, Silvis said the nonprofit plans to work with the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon to support the affordable housing residents, specifically targeting people at-risk of falling into homelessness. Silvis added that Horizon was in the midst of organizing focus groups to determine what kind of services potential residents needed from South Hill Commons.
Horizon already runs a similar housing project in Milton-Freewater called Pioneer Commons and has further plans for expansion. Silvis said the Kumi Foundation, a charity that donates to causes associated with assisting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has already donated to South Hill Commons and is also contributing to a new Horizon development in Hermiston. Silvis said Horizon recently purchased land on Theater Lane to build another affordable apartment complex/group home, but it will likely come at a smaller 20-25 units.
