Pendleton Parks and Recreation office specialist Melissa Porter joins to help the children with their games and drawings Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the McKay Creek Elementary School after-school program in Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The nationwide staffing shortage has hit the city of Pendleton's after-school program hard.
The Parks and Recreation Department has had a tough time securing sufficient numbers of qualified applicants to fill positions. It also noticed an increase in employees taking time off without having anyone to cover shifts, or just quitting unexpectedly and leaving the program short staffed.
The situation prompted the department to consolidate its three after-school sites down to one.
"We had three sites, one at each elementary school," parks Director Liam Hughes said. "Each takes a minimum of two staff. It's good to have double coverage with children."
Cutting down sites should allow the city to continue offering basically the same program as before, he said, without having to worry about cancelling it at one site because a staff member called in sick that day.
Hughes said the department shoots for a 1:15 ratio, so two personnel could manage 30 children. More than that would require adding a third staff member at the site.
Staff members have been a mix of high school students, college-age workers and older adults, Hughes reported.
"A big issue has been getting enough staff there right at the start," he said. "High school gets out later than elementary school. We might not have two staff at each site during that window. More may arrive later, but the program supervisor could be filling in until then."
The after-school program operates at McKay Creek Elementary School with a staggered start, Hughes said. Students from McKay begin when they get out at 2:30 p.m., then buses arrive from the other two schools, so the program is fully up and running by 3:30.
A long-term design for the program isn't set yet, Hughes said, but the department has an aggressive hiring plan.
This fall for the first time, the department plans to offer a fall flag football league for children in first though fourth grade. The league is to include teams from Athena. This marks yet another expansion of Pendleton's youth sports program offerings.
Hughes oversaw the program at McKay Creek Elementary himself on Monday, Sept. 19, and drove the van from Washington school. Recreation supervisor and usual driver Jon Bullard was attending a conference.
Students from Washington Elementary School joined children from McKay and split into groups. Some did homework, others arts and crafts while another played games indoors.
"The children get snacks and engage in outdoor activities when the weather permits," Hughes said.
The Snoopy bus arrived from Sherwood Elementary School, and children filed into McKay. High schoolers also arrived to help the young students. The program is open until 6 p.m.
Hughes said he hopes to add another school to the program soon, as staffing improves.
