PENDLETON — As a new Pendleton after-school program comes into focus, so too does a beer festival that will help fund it.
As a part of a fundraising effort for an elementary school program that is set to debut in the fall, the department is holding the inaugural Wild West Beerfest at Roy Raley Park on June 22.
Featuring live music and a DJ, Beerfest has already announced participation from breweries around the northwest in addition to local favorites like Prodigal Son.
Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said organizing has gone well and the Beerfest’s following on social media is growing.
“It’s going really great,” he said.
Although unlikely to hit its $40,000 goal, Hughes said he expects the event to turn a profit this year, a benchmark that isn’t always reached in an event’s first year.
Eventually, Hughes sees Beerfest as being a larger source of revenue for the after-school program as the event grows larger and grant funding starts to fall off.
A partnership between Pendleton Parks and Rec, the Pendleton School District, and the InterMountain Education Service District, the trio began discussing the need for a program shortly after Hughes came to Pendleton in early 2018.
The need was made more apparent when the city issued a parks and recreation survey and 86 percent of respondents said an after-school program for elementary school students was either “very important” or “somewhat important.”
As the after-school program launch gets closer, more details are emerging.
The program will be based out of McKay Creek, Sherwood Heights, and Washington elementary schools in addition to the Pendleton Early Learning Center.
The city is in charge of staffing each site, and the parks and recreation department is currently advertising open positions for recreational aides and site supervisors that will run the program on the ground.
The city is working with the IMESD to craft a curriculum for the after-school program, and organizers recently published a pamphlet that provides a daily itinerary for each day’s programming.
From 3 p.m. to 3:20, the children will be given some free play time to “run off some of the energy they have accumulated through their school day.”
After a half-hour snack period, most of the program is centered around an activity that’s connected to a daily theme like, sports, science, arts and crafts, music and theater, or world news.
Students will be provided with an elective activity from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. as the program wraps up.
The program will charge $8 per day plus an annual $10 supply fee, but given that more than half of the Pendleton School District’s students qualify for free or reduced lunch, the city wants to launch a scholarship to fund to cover tuition for students with families who wouldn’t be able to afford the program otherwise.
That’s where the Wild West Beerfest comes in, and Hughes is hopeful that both the after-school program and the beer festival will be around for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.