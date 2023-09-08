PENDLETON — Maybe the seventh time will be the charm for the city of Pendleton.
The city council at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, approved applying for a $20 million federal grant to rebuild the interchange at Interstate 84 Exit 209 and Southgate/Highway 395.
Though this may be the seventh application, Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said this was the first under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has funded multiple transportation programs, including the Reconnecting Communities Pilot programs.
The project would alter certain intersections around Southwest Frazer Avenue, Emigrant Avenue and Southgate, to simplify traffic flow and reduce hazardous congestion on off-ramps from Interstate 84.
“ODOT is looking at a way to address the safety of the on- and off-ramps, this whole thing is about getting off and on the freeway without a signal to back up traffic onto the ramps,” Patterson said. “You can get stuck there for quite awhile, and we’ve had vehicles back up on the exit ramp, which is a safety issue.”
While Pendleton is working closely with ODOT on this project, Patterson said the state transportation department has shifted priorities to other projects, such as I-5 bridge and will not be matching or giving priority to the local interchange project.
Should Pendleton secure funding, then ODOT would be able to complete design and begin construction within a two year window of receiving that funding, Patterson said.
In support of the city's application, Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran wrote a letter of support for the funding to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“Umatilla County is in support of the City of Pendleton’s request for federal funding to complete the Southgate Interchange Improvements Project,” Dorran wrote. “A longstanding priority, this project will connect areas of the community currently divided by a federal interstate and state highway, while addressing significant safety concerns stemming from the current design of the interchange.”
Federal investment into this project would transform the Southgate Interchange, Dorran wrote, providing safe and efficient access to the community, and enhancing the movement of freight through Eastern Oregon.
