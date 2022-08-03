John Honemann, former manager of the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton, poses for a portrait Nov. 9, 2021, at the airport. Honemann relocated from northern Colorado to Pendleton to start the job in July 2021. Airport Commissioner David Styer reported Honemann said the city in June 2022 fired him.
PENDLETON — John Honemann in late June did not quit his job as manager of the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton, according to a member of the Pendleton Airport Commission. Instead, the city fired him.
Commissioner David Styer, owner of All Terrain Aircraft, said Honemann addressed the commission at its July 20 public meeting.
“He said how much he liked working with commission members and thanked us for our contributions,” Styer said. “John confirmed he did not quit. He was fired without notice or a severance package.”
City Manager Robb Corbett and interim Airport Manager Steve Chrisman attended the meeting, Styer reported. Chrisman is Pendleton’s full-time economic development director. Corbett declined to comment.
The East Oregonian has tried numerous times to contact Honemann for comment. He has not returned any messages.
The city hired Honemann in July 2021 to oversee the airport, two industrial parks with more than 90 tenants and a 1,000-acre wheat farm.
“I was actually surprised when they hired John last year,” Styer said. “His skill set includes common sense, as in balancing budgets, doing what you say and saying what you’re doing.”
Honemann was popular with businesses at the airport and commission members, based upon reactions to his firing in late June.
Harold Nelson, owner of Pendleton Aircraft Service, said he was “shocked” when Honemann no longer worked for the city.
“In my 53 years at the airport, John was the first manager with a pilot’s license and an aviation background as a veteran,” Nelson said. “He was on a mission to save the airport. He came around to talk to businesses up here, to find out what he could do to help.”
Nelson’s son Curtiss Nelson said the Pendleton Airport Commission had an upbeat meeting June 22, and then “suddenly John was gone” a day or two after.
“Sometimes there’s a conflict between what’s good for economic development and what’s good for the airport,” Styer said. “Such as siting a hotel where you can’t see the terminal. People come into my shop to ask where the terminal is.”
Airport Commissioner Gary Zollman, owner of Larry Burd Well-Drilling, commented that everybody liked Honemann, who had provided the airport budget to the advisory group, at its request.
Airport commission Chair Jim Webster, manager at Union Soil and Water Conservation District, La Grande, said he was “surprised and disappointed” about Honemann’s departure.
“The commission felt that he was doing a good job,” he said. “We weren’t privy to the deliberations. It takes time to get a new person on board, so now we’ll have to go through that process again.”
