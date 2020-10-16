SALEM — Both Hermiston and Pendleton were recognized by the League of Oregon Cities for innovation at its annual conference Oct. 14.
Hermiston won the league’s Good Governance Award for its Capital Improvement Plan website. The city turned its plan into a website that provides real-time updates on infrastructure costs going on throughout the city.
“By turning the 200-page document into a user-friendly website, residents can learn about the unseen work of utility upgrades, expected timelines of major projects, and upcoming work that may close roads or affect utilities,” a league press release states. "The site also acts as a library of past projects as new work is planned.”
Pendleton was recognized for its work on the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range by receiving the league’s Award for Excellence.
Launched in 2013, the drone range allows various companies to test their commercial-grade unmanned vehicles in Eastern Oregon before putting them on the market.
“It has attracted more than $5.5 million in grants and has become a major economic driver in the community. Airport ground and building rents are now nearly six times higher than they had been historically and more buildings are under construction,” the press release states. “For the first time in decades, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport operates in the black and UAS range revenue will likely exceed $1 million this fiscal year.”
The League of Oregon Cities is an organization that offers the state’s 241 incorporated cities legislative services, training, among other services.
