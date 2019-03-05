PENDLETON — The National Weather Service reported Pendleton reached 3 at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, 4 degrees lower than a record for the day that stood since 1896. The thermometer in Hermiston dipped to 2 at 10:54 p.m. The previous record was 15 set in 2015.
The temperatures were 30 degrees colder than the norm for Pendleton and 28 degrees below the norm or Hermiston. The Weather Service’s winter weather advisory remains in effect until Wednesday at 10 p.m. for a swath from central Oregon to southeast Washington, including most of Umatilla County.
Snow is possible Tuesday after 4 p.m. starting in the west end of Umatilla County increasing to a 90 percent chance of snow and sleet at night. Snow, rain and freezing rain are likely starting early Wednesday with local high temperatures increasing to the lower 30s.
