PENDLETON — With the new Pendleton Fire Station No. 1 at 1455 S.E. Court Ave. complete and staff moved in, the city is ready to show it off at an open house Oct. 3.
According to a public notice, the fire station will host a barbecue lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m., and a series of presentations recapping the project will go from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. or earlier.
As soon as the presentations are over, staff will lead tours of the station until 2:30 p.m. For those who can’t make the open house, the station will host another set of tours on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
