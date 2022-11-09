PENDLETON — The city is appealing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's denial of an invoice to pay $75,000 in expenses Pendleton incurred during a 2020 gravel removal from the 2019 McKay Creek flood.

FEMA also has requested more information regarding the city's $50,000 invoice to repay work on high water debris clean up from the 2020 Umatilla River flood.

