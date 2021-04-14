PENDLETON — After a year of closed doors, Pendleton Parks and Recreation has announced its plans to open the Pendleton Aquatic Center to the public on June 12, 2021.
The Pendleton High School Swim Team petitioned the city to allow them the opportunity to utilize the facility for practice in May after the OSAA shifted their season.
The Pendleton Aquatic Center will also be offering classes during the month of May, which include swim lessons, scuba diving lessons, water safety classes and more as part of their “Learn to Swim” and water safety programs. May Aquatic Center activities and swim lessons opened for registration online, by phone, or in the parks office on April 12.
For the month of May, only the 50-meter pool will be in operation limited to structured activities and classes for the May session. The Aquatic Center entrance has temporarily shifted to the old pool building, located at the east side of the Aquatic Center.
The full Aquatic Center will be open for public open swim times after its regular June opening. Season passes for the normal operating months are available for purchase, with a 10% early bird discount running through June 11. Passes can be purchased online at pendletonparksandrec.com, by phone at 541-276-8100, or in the parks office, 865 Tutuilla Road.
