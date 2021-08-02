PENDLETON — The Pendleton area experienced much warmer than normal temperatures during the month of July, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 77.5 degrees, 5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 94.4 degrees, 6.5 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 107 degrees recorded on July 30. On 24 days during the month, temperatures exceeded 90 degrees and it was over 100 degrees on five days in July, according to the monthly climate summary.
Low temperatures averaged 60.7 degrees, 3.5 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 46 degrees, recorded on July 22.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.02 inches, which was .30 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on two days, with the heaviest, 0.01 inches, reported on July 26, according to the monthly climate summary.
Precipitation for the year is 4.35 inches, which is 3.36 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation at the Pendleton airport has been 8.8 inches, 2.91 inches below normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest wind gust was 39 mph on July 7, the report said.
The outlook for August from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport during August are 86.8 degrees and normal lows are 56.9 degress. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.38 inches.
