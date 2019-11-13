PORTLAND — Jared Elias Case of Pendleton is heading to federal prison for repeatedly assaulting his then-significant other on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon announced the prison sentence Tuesday in a news release. State and federal court records show Case, 26, is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and he and the victim lived on the reservation near Pendleton. Case on July 19 punched her in the face, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, breaking her nose and causing other injuries.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office convicted Case of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and the Umatilla Tribal Court issued a protective order prohibited Case from having contact with the victim pending a full hearing.
But federal court documents revealed Case on Aug. 23 went to a party with the victim in violation of the protection order. He began drinking and started arguing with her.
“While she was seated in a chair, Case put his hands around her neck and strangled her until she blacked out,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “When she regained consciousness, she got up to leave. Case followed her outside, grabbed her by the shoulders and repeatedly punched her in the face until she again lost consciousness.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Martin prosecuted the case. In court documents, she stated Case broke the victim’s nose for the second time in a month, ran away and left her unconscious in the driveway until medics responded to a call from the neighbors.
Case later turned himself in to the Umatilla Tribal Police Department; and on July 9 pleaded guilty to one count of assault by strangulation.
Martin recommended the 37 months in prison. Such a term, she stated in a document to the court, “takes into account the nature and seriousness of the offense, and Case’s escalating assaultive conduct.”
Tribal court in 2014 convicted Case of misdemeanor domestic violence assault, according to Martin’s recommendation, and he served five days in jail in 2015 for violating his probation and 60 days in jail in 2017 for a second violation. Little more than a year later, Martin told the court, Case began punching and strangling the victim in the latest case.
As part of his plea agreement, Case will pay court-ordered restitution to his victim. A hearing to determine the amount of restitution is on the federal court schedule for Feb. 10, 2020.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department and FBI Portland’s Safe Trails Task Force investigated the case.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also described domestic violence as a serious violent crime that includes physical and emotional abuse.
“It is frequently hidden from public view,” according to the statement. “Many survivors suffer in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members and communities.”
If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.
If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Many communities throughout the country have developed support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.
The StrongHearts Native Helpline offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence. Call the helpline at 1-844-762-8483 or visit www.strongheartshelpline.org for more information.
The Safe Trails Task Force unites FBI and federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies in a collaborative effort to combat the growth of crime in Indian country. The task force allows participating agencies to combine limited resources and increase investigative coordination in Indian country to target violent crime, drugs, gangs and gaming violations.
