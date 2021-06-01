PENDLETON — The Pendleton area experienced slightly warmer temperatures during the month of May, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 58.2 degrees, 0.5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 72.6 degrees, 2.7 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 88 degrees recorded on May 31.
Low temperatures averaged 43.8 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 38 degrees, recorded on May 10.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.47 inches, which was 0.88 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on five days, with the heaviest, 0.25 inches, reported on May 1.
Precipitation for the year is 4.02 inches, which is 2.39 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation at the Pendleton airport has been 8.47 inches, 1.94 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 56 mph on May 23, and just one day during the month when the wind exceeded 50 mph.
The outlook for April from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport rise from 74 degrees at the start of June to 83 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows rise from 49 degrees to 54 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is just under 1 inch.
