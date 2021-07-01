PENDLETON — The Pendleton area experienced much warmer temperatures during the month of June, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 72 degrees, 7.2 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 88.3 degrees, 10.1 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 117 degrees recorded on June 29.
This was the second warmest June on record. The warmest was 72.8 degrees in 2015.
Low temperatures averaged 55.8 degrees, 4.3 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 39 degrees, recorded on June 7.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.31 inches, which was 0.67 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on five days, with the heaviest, 0.13 inches, reported on June 15.
Precipitation for the year is 4.33 inches, which is 3.06 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation at the Pendleton airport has been 8.78 inches, 2.61 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 52 mph on June 5, and just one day during the month when the wind exceeded 50 mph.
The outlook for July from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport during July are 87.9 degrees and normal lows rise are 57.5 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is just under 0.32 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.