PENDLETON — The Pendleton Arts Commission is looking for two new members to fill open positions that have recently become available as the commission enters discussion for future projects.
“We’re getting the word out and hopefully we start hearing from people that might be interested in the arts and in participating in the commission,” Arts Commission Chairman Charles Denight said. “It can be anyone with an interest or love for the arts.”
Two positions became available on the commission after former members Mireya Wolf and Martha Campell resigned. Their departures coincide with the completion of the commission’s Veteran of Foreign Wars tribute project, Denight said, at a time when the commission is looking to set its agenda for the future.
“I’m looking to create a plan for the next five years of the commission,” Denight said. “The VFW project took about that time, and it would be helpful to have a plan that far out. It’d be great to get new members in so they can become contributors to that plan.”
The commission will hold a retreat April 27 to determine future plans and projects and to discuss ways to recruit new members onto the board.
“We’re not sure about the direction we’re going to go next, the VFW project took up a lot of time and attention,” Denight said. “The whole thing is a group effort, and the decision on what comes next will be made together. We could do another big project, which would put another really outstanding piece of art in Pendleton, or we could take a smaller scale local approach.”
Part of what makes an arts commission unique and beneficial is its ability to provide local artists with opportunities for professional development, Denight said, and in a place as rich in artists as Pendleton, providing those opportunities can be career-defining.
“The benefit to going with smaller-scale local projects is also that they take less time, meaning the city gets more art quicker,” Denight said. “We would be developing local artists, and there are many who haven’t had a chance to do anything professionally, they may just do it for themselves. If you want them to develop professionally, they need professional assignments. Through the arts commission, we can do that.”
Even smaller-scale local art projects come at a cost though, Denight explained, and after a long-lived fundraising campaign to raise funds for the VFW tribute, he emphasized that money makes all the difference in the art world.
“Right now our base funding comes from 1.75% of the tourism and lodging tax,” Denight said. “The more money we have, the more we can do. Today that amounts to about $18,000 a year, which is fairly but not completely stable. We end up having to apply for grants at every level from Federal to local level foundations.”
But writing grant applications and monitoring what’s available is time in and of itself, Denight said, explaining that even just raising the commission’s share of the tourism and lodging tax by .25% to 2% would make a significant difference in what projects might be available in the future.
“Thankfully, there are many organizations that set aside money for rural areas and small towns, like the National Endowment for the Arts,” Denight said. “We also have strong local partnerships that help us bridge these gaps.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian
