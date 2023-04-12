Denight
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Arts Commission is looking for two new members to fill open positions that have recently become available as the commission enters discussion for future projects.

“We’re getting the word out and hopefully we start hearing from people that might be interested in the arts and in participating in the commission,” Arts Commission Chairman Charles Denight said. “It can be anyone with an interest or love for the arts.”

