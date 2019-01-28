An early Monday brawl at the downtown Pendleton bar Mosa sent one man to the hospital with an injury to his face, possibly from a pool ball.
Pendleton police Chief Stuart Roberts said the fracas involved four or five people, but few have spoken with police.
Police got the call Monday at 1:03 a.m. to respond to a fight in the bar at 138 S. Main St. Roberts said officers arrived to a typical scene at the local trouble spot — most people who knew or saw anything were long gone. Police talked to a sober employee who saw part of what happened and a 44-year-old white Stanfield man who said an American Indian woman assaulted him.
The employee was working in the kitchen and heard everything “blow up,” Roberts said, came out and witnessed some of the action, including a woman throwing pool balls. The victim claimed a woman hit him twice in the face, and he was bleeding from his cheek. Roberts said the man rated himself a 6 out 10 on a scale of intoxication, but the officers rated him higher.
“He couldn’t even tell us if it was from a fist or a pool ball,” Roberts said.
The man didn’t want medical treatment at the scene, but later went to St. Anthony Hospital on his own. Roberts also said police are unclear if the woman who hit him was the same woman who threw the pool balls. No one at the bar gave a clear identification of people involved, Roberts said, “but we have a good idea who it is.”
The police chief also said he is considering telling the city council not to endorse Mosa’s liquor license the next time it comes up for renewal. Mosa, he said, “continues to be a problem for us.”
For a while, officers in uniform pulled up as the bar closed because trouble was so common. Roberts said bartenders usually set the tone for behavior, but bartenders at Mosa have sometimes been part of problems officers dealt with. Mosa also opens later than most bars in Pendleton and years ago earned a reputation for hard drinking and aggressive behavior.
“Once you get a reputation and certain clientele, it’s difficult to change that,” he said.
Roberts said before he makes any recommendation to the council, he has to compare law enforcement action at Mosa with the other bars in town, and that means scouring the records management system to gather as much data as he can. He said police cannot just seize a bar’s liquor license.
Those licenses fall under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. Roberts can only recommend the city council endorse or not endorse a business for liquor sales, and the council can agree or not.
But the final decision to renew a liquor license rests with the state commission.
