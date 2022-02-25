PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton begins picking up gravel Monday, Feb. 28.
The work starts in the North Hill on Northwest Despain Avenue and above, according to a press release from Public Works Director Bob Patterson, and works from the east (Pendleton Center for the Arts) to the west (the high school).
After completing this area, sweeping will move to the streets below Despain.
“City will provide additional public notices as we move from one area of town to the next,” according to Patterson.
As work progresses, crews will set out yellow signs with red lettering for the work areas.
“These signs indicate sweeping is being done in the area and, if possible, to park your vehicles off-street to allow the gravel to be picked up,” the press release stated. “If you have to stay parked on the street and the sweeper has passed through your area, park in a swept area in preparation for our regular sweeping schedule.”
In some areas, the sweeper may make several passes to sweep up all the rock. Once full, the sweep empties the load at city shops, then returns to continue the task.
Patterson explained the city rents a mechanical sweeper to complete the pickup. It takes four to six weeks to complete a full pass of Pendleton where gravel has been applied. For regular sweeping of the streets, the city uses its own vacuum sweeper, which does not work as well for gravel. It typically takes between eight to 12 weeks to vacuum sweep all the streets, then repeat.
