When Pendleton Bike Week comes roaring back to town in July, it could come in a different format.
Pendleton Bike Week co-founder Eric Folkestad said that due to a lack of title sponsor, the event’s classic rock concert will likely move from Happy Canyon Arena to the neighboring Pendleton Convention Center.
Folkestad said most of the sponsors for 2018’s bike week are returning, but without a title sponsor, staging a concert at the outdoor arena doesn’t make financial sense.
Since starting in 2015, Bike Week has revolved around the convention center. The event includes coordinated rides, a motorcycle show, and a classic rock concert, which has featured bands like Three Dog Night and Grand Funk Railroad.
Folkestad said Bike Week has already signed a John Fogerty tribute band to perform in 2019. Originally signed as an opening act for a concert at the Happy Canyon venue, he said the band would probably become the main act at the convention center if organizers can’t secure a title sponsor by Feb. 1.
Although last year’s Foghat concert was marred by a fight between several bikers and a Pendleton man, Folkestad said it did not factor into organizers’ considerations.
Along with the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, the motorcycle event is one of the most oft-cited examples of the city’s expansion of tourist events outside the Pendleton Round-Up.
Pendleton Convention Center Manager Pat Beard said he didn’t think the change in venue would affect the overall event too much, adding that Pendleton’s sense of hospitality is what made the event unique.
Logistically, Beard said the convention center should be able to handle the concert.
Going from an arena that can seat about 4,000 people to a convention center that seats 2,800, Folkestad admitted that bike week would offer less tickets for the concert than past years. But the 2019 event will also focus more on the motorcycle show portion of bike week, Folkestad said, noting that the entire title of the event is Pendleton Bike Week and Northwest Moto Show.
Bike week is scheduled from July 17-21.
