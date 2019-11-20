PENDLETON — Pendleton Bike Week will return in 2020, but under new management.
At a Pendleton Rotary Club meeting Monday, Round-Up General Manager Erika Patton announced that Pendleton Bike Week would be organized and promoted by Stuart Rice, the owner of Midway Bar & Grill in Hermiston.
“At the end of the day, I’m just a motorcycle enthusiast,” he said in an interview Tuesday.
Prior to taking on bike week, Rice was the promoter for the Summer Chute Out, a flat-track motorcycle race at the Round-Up Grounds that ran concurrently with bike week.
After the 2019 event ended, Rice said bike week founder Eric Folkestad approached him and, expressing a desire to retire, asked him to take over the whole event.
Folkestad did not return multiple voicemail messages left on his phone.
Established in 2015, local officials often grouped bike week and Pendleton Whisky Music Fest together as a part of an effort to expand tourism events beyond Round-Up week. A motorcycle rally that revolved around the Pendleton Convention Center, the event included guided and unguided rides across Eastern Oregon, a classic rock concert, a vendor area and other related features.
But bike week seemed to struggle in recent years. Without a title sponsor in 2019, Folkestad moved the concert out of Happy Canyon Arena and considered headlining a tribute band.
Rice said he and his team’s revamped version of Pendleton Bike Week will feature many of the same events, just with a “facelift.”
“We’re going to go back to the grassroots,” he said.
Rice plans to move the event hub from the convention center to the Round-Up Grounds, where the Summer Chute Out already takes place.
He said he’s in talks with the city to use neighboring Roy Raley Park for bike week, offering attendees and vendors some shade from the sun. Rice also wants to work with the Pendleton Downtown Association on coordinating a bike week event on Main Street.
Another big focus on the relaunched bike week is affordability. Rice said many attendees are operating on a budget, and he wants to make the event more family friendly by lowering the cost of attendance.
One way Rice plans to do that is by removing the entry cost for the vendor area.
The concert was a sticking point from last year’s bike week, with headliner Marshall Tucker Band playing in the convention center parking lot.
Rice said the concert will be moved back to Happy Canyon, and although he wouldn’t share the act he’s in the process of booking, promised that the performer would be “legendary.”
He acknowledged that reinvigorating bike week will be challenging, but his goal is to ensure that the event lasts long after his tenure as promoter is over.
The 2020 Pendleton Bike Week will take place July 16-18.
