PENDLETON — Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will ride into Pendleton this Wednesday for the fifth annual Pendleton Bike Week and Northwest Moto Show at the Pendleton Convention Center.
While last year’s event drew more than 16,000 attendees over the four-day event, Pendleton Bike Week co-founder Eric Folkestad expects turnout to exceed last year’s numbers.
“We don’t have the smoke and hot weather from last year, so I expect a much better turnout,” he said. “We have a lot of interest from riders from throughout the country, we love Pendleton and it’s been really good for us to be here.”
In place of the annual Sheriff Til Taylor Ride, Pendleton Bike Week will kick off with the “Ride With the Raiders” event at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton. The event, a tribute to the Doolitte Raiders, will feature a flyover by a B-25 bomber similar to those used in the 1942 Doolittle Raid on Tokyo, Japan. The plane is set to touch down at the airport where it will be met by a motorcycle hearse carrying the names of all Oregon service members who have died in the line of duty.
This year, the Northwest Moto Show will feature a variety of motorcycles spanning many years, makes and models with a new Sheriff Til Taylor commemorative Harley Davidson expected to be a major attraction.
Family day at Pendleton Bike Week is Thursday and will offer free admission for Umatilla County residents and their families.
The Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team will perform Friday and Saturday afternoon at the convention center for crowds.
Prior to the wrap-up of Pendleton Bike Week on Sunday, the Marshall Tucker Band will headline a Saturday night show at the Pendleton Convention Center. The event has signed a John Fogerty tribute band as the opening act.
Tickets for the concert are still available and cost $20 for Umatilla County residents with promotional code “ZYN.”
Since starting in 2015, Bike Week has revolved around the convention center. The event includes coordinated rides, a motorcycle show, and a classic rock concert, which has featured bands like Three Dog Night and Grand Funk Railroad.
